Regional Tournament Semifinals Results

BOYS

CLASS 4A

Region II

At Rose Stadium, Tyler
Semifinals
  • Kilgore 6, Dallas A+ Academy 2
  • Carrollton Ranchview 2, Chapel Hill 0
Final
  • Kilgore vs. Carrollton Ranchview, 1:30 p.m. Saturday 

Region III

At A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
Semifinals
  • Houston Washington 2, Center 1 (OT)
  • Houston Wheatley 7, Lufkin Hudson 1

GIRLS

CLASS 4A

Region II

At Rose Stadium, Tyler
Semifinals
  • Athens 4, Mabank 2
  • Terrell 1, Palestine 0
Final
  • Athens vs. Terrell, 11 a.m. Saturday

Region III

At A&M Consolidated HS, College Station
Semifinals
  • Jasper 6, Brazosport 0
  • Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3, Bay City 2
Final
  • Jasper vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 10 a.m. Saturday 

