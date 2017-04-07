Man arrested on several drug and gun charges by Longview PD

Police found illegal drugs and firearms in Longview Thursday.

James Earl Buchanan, 29, has been arrested on drug and gun charges.

The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, SWAT team, Longview Police officers, the Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit, and the ATF executed a warrant at the 200 block of Ruby Lane on April 6.

They found meth, cocaine, heroin, hydrocodone, marijuana, K2, promethazine. They also found 3 handguns, an AK-47, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Buchanan had several outstanding warrants and was transported to the Gregg County Jail without indictment.

His charges include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and outstanding Gregg County warrants.

