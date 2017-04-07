4 suspects were indicted on robbery charges in Tyler

Four people were indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury for robbery charges.

Harley Linton, 21, Kendrick Warfield, 22, Terryaun Rodgers, 22, and Keelan Smith, 21, were arrested in February after the U.S. Marshal’s Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force followed a tip.

On February 1, the four allegedly robbed a person by luring them to a location for a sale.

Two of the four were previously featured on KLTV's Crimefighters.

Their bonds were set at $150,000.

