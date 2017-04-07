East Texas man indicted for allegedly running illegal gambling establishment

An East Texas man has been indicted for allegedly running an illegal gambling establishment in Tyler.

John Borgstedt, 38, of Ben Wheeler, was arrested on November 30, after undercover officers determined he was running an illegal gambling establishment in the 800 block of Lindsey Lane. Borgstedt was arrested after officers searched the establishment.

Henry Hammack, 61, of Troup, was also indicted, in relation to the crime, for engaging in criminal activity and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

A third man, Jason Rankin, 47, has also been indicted, for his alleged involvement, for engaging in organized criminal activity.

An arraignment hearing for Borgstedt, Hammack, and Rankin has been scheduled for April 21. The jury trial is set to begin on June 12.

