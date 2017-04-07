Friday's Weather: Another beautiful day! Chilly start with temps in the 40s. Sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 70s

Good Friday morning East Texas! We have another beautiful day in store for us.

Temperatures this morning are chilly again. Most places have dropped into the 40s. We'll see light winds again and lots of sunshine so this afternoon should be nice. High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

The warming trend continues through the weekend with high temperatures back in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will pick up out of the south and gust to 15-20 mph this weekend as well.

Our next storm system holds off until early next week, but rain chances will return Monday. A cold front pushes into the region Monday afternoon with developing showers and thunderstorms. The front moves in slowly and looks to stall out right over our area. That means rain chances will continue to be likely through the day on Tuesday.

Slight chances of a few showers will also continue into midweek.

