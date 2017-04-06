Restaurant Reports: 7 eateries get top scores

Seven East Texas restaurants were given perfect scores in the latest round of inspections by East Texas health departments.



In Longview,

The It'll Do Deli at 716 west Marshall avenue.

No violations, no demerits.



Moose Market at 1403 Clearwood drive.

No violations, no demerits.



Pedro's Mexican Restaurant at 809 Pine Tree road.

No violations, no demerits.



El Puerto at 3033 west Loop 281.

No violations, no demerits.



Wing Stop at 2430 south High street.

No violations, no demerits.



La Cabane De Dessert at 4315 Gilmer road.

No violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,

Whataburger #32, at 1739 South Beckham.

No violations, no demerits.



