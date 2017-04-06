Sports WebXtra: Josh Tomlin to start Friday

Whitehouse native and Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin will make his 2017 regular season debut on Friday April 7, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Indians are coming off a World Series appearance, where the Chicago Cubs grasped the organization's historic title in seven games. Fast forward six months later and the Indians are once again favored to make another run in the playoffs.

Entering his seventh year in the majors, Tomlin will look to add on to his 49 wins over 109 starts. The East Texan will also look to reach 500 strikeouts this season, with his current tally at 457.

