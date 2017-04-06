Longview man arrested on drug, theft charges

A man was arrested Tuesday in Longview on drug charges.

Kimo L. McClain, 26, of Longview was arrested in the 400 block of Glover Drive.

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and theft of a firearm.

The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, LPD officers, and the Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit carried out a search warrant.

McClain is now at the Gregg County jail, and his bond is set at $116,000.

