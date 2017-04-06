Thursday's Weather: Chilly start with temps in the 40s. Nice afternoon ahead with lots of sunshine & highs in the mid 70s

Good Thursday morning East Texas! Grab that jacket before you head out the door.

Temperatures have dropped into the lower to mid-40s this morning. After a chilly start, we'll see lots of sunshine and much lighter winds today. Expect afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid-70s today. Much of the same for your Friday with more sunshine and light winds.

Temperatures begin to warm back into the 80s for the weekend as winds increase out of the south. So warm and breezy for both Saturday and Sunday.

Cloud cover increases late weekend into early next week ahead of our next storm system. However, rain chances will hold off until early next week. Showers and thunderstorms become likely late in the day Monday and could last into early Tuesday morning along a cold front that will push through East Texas.

Rain ends and clouds clear by Tuesday afternoon, but more rain chances could return to the forecast later next week.

