Gift of Love: Bryce

It was a fun afternoon as Bryce made his way around Petland looking and petting all of the animals. Bryce is a pet lover and he enjoys helping take care of pets such as feeding and playing with them.

This 10-year-old has the utmost love for dogs. His love for animals is something he wants to turn into a career.

"A person that takes care of pets and keeps pets from dying," Bryce said.

Bryce is an easy going kid who often goes with the flow of whatever may come his way and does not let things affect him for a long period of time. Bryce also loves to make people laugh. He often tells jokes and loves to bring a smile to people’s face. When asked what his three wishes would be, Bryce was focused. He knew exactly what he wanted!

"Have all these animals. What's your second wish? Have all these animals. And what's your third wish? Have all these animals," Bryce said.



Bryce's other hobbies include being creative through coloring and building Legos. He would also like to have a Halloween themed birthday party!

"Go outside and go Trick-or-Treating," Bryce said.

He would also like a chocolate birthday cake! As for his favorite meal, pizza and chocolate milk are Bryce's top pick.

Bryce hopes to find a loving family that has a boy around his age that he can play with but most importantly, Bryce wants a family that can show him the Gift of Love.

