Hardman-Watson Memorial Playground

To honor the memory of Michael, Trudi, Dakota, Adam, and Kaci and the lives of Andrew, Hunter, and Aaron, the town of Wills Point will build a memorial playground as a permanent tribute.

The playground will be built at the Wills Point North Baseball Fields.

