Sports WebXtra: Tony Romo marked as June 1 release for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have officially filed the paper work to designate Tony Romo as a post June 1 release.

This allows the Cowboys to spread the $19.7 million owed to Romo over the next two season's instead of taking a huge hit toward the salary cap in 2017. During the coming season Romo will account for $10.7 against Dallas' salary cap and 8.9 million next season.

The move also takes some stress off having to reconstruct contracts with Dez Bryant and Tryon Crawford in order to make room for future players picked up in the draft and free agency.

Romo will join the CBS team as their lead NFL analyst for the 2017-18 season.

