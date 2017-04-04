Tuesday's Weather: Lots of sunshine & warm temps. Highs in the mid-80s with a nice breeze out of the SSW

Good Tuesday morning East Texas! Another beautiful day in store for us, but this time a little warmer.

After a cool start, temperatures will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. Expect a breeze out of the south-southwest gusting to 15 mph. Clouds will increase some by late afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches.

Just a slight chance for an isolated shower or a sprinkle along this front as it moves through the region late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Clouds with that front will clear by midday Wednesday and winds will pick up. Expect gusty northwesterly winds Wednesday behind the front with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as well with highs only reaching near 70 degrees.

You'll feel a chill to the air early Thursday and Friday mornings as we drop into the 40s to start each day. Lots of sunshine to end the week with lighter winds and highs in the mid-70s. The warm-up begins again this weekend as winds pick up out of the south.

Expect Saturday and Sunday to be warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Our next chance for rain holds off until early next week.

