No-bake creamy strawberry pie by Mama Steph

This recipe makes one delicious pie that is beautiful enough to serve on Easter Sunday...or anytime you want to make something easy but special!

No-bake creamy strawberry pie



Ingredients



12 ounces heavy whipping cream, whipped in a bowl

12 ounces light cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup of granulated sugar (2/3 cup if berries aren't very sweet)

2 1/2 cups strawberries, stems and hulls removed, washed

1 store-bought graham cracker pie crust



Method:

1. Combine the whipped cream and cream cheese together in a medium sized mixing bowl, stirring until completely combined.

2. Puree two cups of the berries in a blender or food processor. Fold them into the whipped cream mixture.

3. Pour the mixture into the crust. Top with remaining berries which you have sliced. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm (4 to 5 hours). I personally like this best after freezing for an hour or so.



