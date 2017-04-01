First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe weather increased for parts of East Texas

I'll start off by saying that the Storm Prediction Center has added a MODERATE RISK for severe weather for the southern half of East Texas.

This area is south of a Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage line. This means that there is a 45% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point in this area.

This is an increase in risk from what we were talking about on Friday.

The chances for severe storms is higher now. Isolated supercell thunderstorms are possible along with possible strong tornadoes in and near this area.

All of East Texas is in the SLIGHT RISK AREA and surrounding the MODERATE RISK area is the ENHANCED RISK area.

As we head into the late morning/early afternoon, we are looking for the storms to begin moving into the western sections of East Texas.

Sunday's storms should track toward the NE, covering most of East Texas throughout the afternoon and evening hours. By late evening and overnight hours, the storms should exit East Texas.

The risks for tornadoes, strong wind and hail have been raised to HIGH during this time. This does not mean that you will see these events in your area, it just means that the chances for these storm risks to occur during the day is higher.

Please be prepared by charging batteries. Go over your severe weather procedures with your family and make sure you stay on top of the weather.

Numerous watches and warnings will be likely during this time period, so please make sure you have the KLTV Weather App downloaded and that you have signed up for First Alert ThunderCall.

For the App, just search KLTV Weather and then download it for FREE.

To sign up for First Alert Thundercall, just go to kltv.com and then click on WIN STUFF. You will find the signup link there. It is FREE as well.