Reed reaches, passes 600th career-win milestone

UT Tyler Athletics Release

UT Tyler head coach Mike Reed reached and passed the 600-win milestone of his career with the No. 2-ranked Patriots earning a pair of 8-0 wins in a doubleheader sweep against Concordia on Friday at the Tornado Softball Field.

“Six hundred wins is a milestone that is a reflection of so many people other than me,” Reed said. “I was told early in my life to surround myself with great people and great things would happen. I am living proof of that. I think back to all the amazing players I have coached over the last 16 years and I am so appreciative to them for the uncommon hard work it takes to be successful that each one gave. Special thanks to the assistant coaches, past and present, my athletic directors and all the supporters that have wrapped their arms around our program. Last, a special thank you to my family. All coaches know that we miss many times with our family’s while coaching. My family has always been so supportive and I couldn’t do any of this without them.”

The Patriots (27-2, 18-2 ASC) and Tornados (14-16, 7-13 ASC) will conclude the series with a 10 a.m. game on Saturday.

Reed is the winningest coach in ASC history with his 601 victories, the fourth winningest coach in NCAA Division III history and the third winningest active coach in the division. He began his career at ETBU where he won 142 games before starting the Patriot program in 2005.

UT Tyler finished the first game of the day with 13 hits, led by Andrea Gonzales who went 3-for-3 with three RBI, while Kaylee Prather, Bianca Van Vlerah and Cheyenne Thompson had two hits each. Prather hit her second home run and stole her 20th base of the season, while Thompson had two doubles and two RBI.

Alaina Kissinger (14-0) stayed perfect on the season after striking out five and limiting CTX to four hits in the complete-game victory. Whitney Romero (10-1) would throw a one-hit complete game for the Patriots in the second game that went only six innings. Romero struck out two, walked only one and cruised through the Tornado lineup with seven ground outs and nine fly outs.

The Patriots had 13 hits for the second straight game with Gonzales going 3-for-4 and Hannah Moore, Thompson and Lexi Ackroyd having two hits each. Thompson would add another double for her third of the day and 14th of the season, while Ackroyd was 2-for-3 with her second double of the season. Moore led the team with two RBI on two singles for the Patriots who won 8-0 despite stranding 10 runners on base.