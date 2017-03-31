Texas Tech Pro Day Wrap-Up

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The eyes of the National Football League were on Texas Tech Friday morning as 10 Red Raiders went through Pro Day inside the Football Training Facility as well as Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech hosted representatives from 28 NFL teams that were on hand to see Patrick Mahomes II as well as Paul Banks III, Reginald Davis III, Malik Jenkins, Devin Lauderdale, Thierry Nguema, Ondre Pipkins, Tyler Scalzi and Kris Williams.

The Red Raiders began Pro Day in the weight room with testing in the vertical jump, broad jump and bench press. Scalzi stood out early with a 32.5-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot 6-inch broad jump and an impressive 37 reps on the bench press.

Stice finished second in the bench press with 28 reps followed by Pipkins and Jenkins with 22 each. On the field, Davis led all players with a 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash while Nguema posted the day’s best performance in the 20-yard shuttle with a 4.25 mark.

Mahomes, who previously tested in front of scouts at the NFL Combine in February, followed the testing portion of Pro Day with roughly 80 passes to the likes of Lauderdale, Scalzi, Stice and Davis. Mahomes worked under center for the majority of his throwing session, showing off his arm strength in front of several NFL head coaches and general managers in attendance.

The 2016 Sammy Baugh Award winner concluded his session with a nearly 80-yard heave to the north endzone as part of a hail mary pass. Mahomes will be featured Friday night during NFL Network’s coverage of Pro Day.

Mahomes and the rest of the Red Raiders will look to hear their names called April 27-29 during the NFL Draft from Philadelphia.