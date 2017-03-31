Jasper native James Hadnot passes away at the age of 59

Early Friday morning, James Hadnot suffered a heart-attack in his Lubbock home, passing away at the age of 59.

Born in Jasper, Hadnot enjoyed a career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders that eventually led to being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1980. Playing four seasons with the Chiefs, Hadnot went up against other East Texas great such as Earl Campbell. In 2005, he was enshrined in the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Honor.

He is survived by his son, who still resides in Jasper, and two daughters.

Funeral services will be held at Jasper High School in the coming week. Official details to come.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.