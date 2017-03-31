Card 53 will perform on April Fools...we're not joking

The City of Tyler is bringing the jokes to Liberty Hall for April Fools Day. No one is fooling you! Card 53 of Tyler will perform Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on the Liberty Hall stage.

The improv comedy group provides a unique comedy experience engaging with the audience during their act by asking for suggestions for their sketches. All of the acting is on the spot and unplanned. Anything is bound to happen, so the city expresses that the show may not be appropriate for individuals under the age of 13.

Card 53 co-founder, Jamey Whitley, said, "we're really excited to continue our relationship with Liberty Hall and Downtown Tyler."

Comedy fans may buy tickets online for $15 at www.libertytyler.com or at the door before the show. VIP box seats are $100.

For more information about upcoming events, sponsoring an event or renting Liberty Hall, go to www.libertytyler.com, or call manager John Baggett at (903) 595-7274.

