First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and early Monday morning

Very good chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in our area on Sunday along with some very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1.50" to 3.50" during the day on Sunday and may leak into the morning on Monday. That is why we have declared Sunday into Monday morning a First Alert Weather Day.

Already, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather during the day on Sunday.

This means that there is a 30% risk for strong to severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of any point across our area. Isolated storms are certainly expected, however, it appears that the heavy rainfall will be problematic for many.

Some large hail, lightning and even an isolated tornado will be possible on Sunday as well.

We will continue to monitor this weather situation very closely over the upcoming days.

