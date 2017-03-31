Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very warm! Highs in the mid 80s

T.G.I.F, ETX! We're tracking plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures to wrap up your work week. Look for sunny skies today with highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Your forecast for your Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine to start, with clouds on the increase by the afternoon. Highs warm back into the mid 80s. Saturday night a few showers will begin to increase across the area, but showers & storms become likely by Sunday.

An area of low pressure approaches from the south, kicking off numerous showers & storms. Some of those storms have the potential to be severe with all modes of severe weather possible. Most of ETX is already under an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 of 5) for Sunday.

We have declared Sunday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Morning showers, Monday will give way to clearing skies and cooler temps by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

