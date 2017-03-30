Restaurant Reports: 3 restaurants with top scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Three restaurants got perfect scores in the latest visit by health inspectors.

In Longview, 

Bodacious at 2227 South Mobberly avenue.
No violations, no demerits.

In Tyler, 

Chipotle Mexican Grill at 4751 South Broadway.
No violations, no demerits.

Jersey Mike's at 4754 South Broadway. 
No violations, no demerits.

