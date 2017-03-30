Marshall hires Claude Mathis as new head football coach

This afternoon Marshall Independent School District approved Claude Mathis as the Mavericks' new head football coach, replacing Clint Harper who left to be the athletic director at Duncanville High School in February.

Mathis joins the Mavericks after two seasons as SMU’s running backs coach, but most recently became the program’s director of high school relations when former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor was hired as the Pony's assistant head coach and running backs coach.

This is not Mathis' first rodeo at the high school level, but it is his first ride in East Texas. Before SMU he served as DeSoto High School’s head football coach from 2008 to 2014. Mathis led DeSoto to a 74-18 record in his seven season as head coach, with two Class 5A Division I state semifinals appearances.

Mathis will look to do that same with a Mavericks program that's coming off a disappointing 2016 campaign where they were eliminated in the first round of playoffs.

The Mavericks will open their season at home against Tyler Lee in Week 1. Reuniting former rivals Mathis and Clayton George.

