Lesson continues for man accused in burglary of Tyler teacher’s home

A man accused of burglarizing a Tyler teacher’s home has been indicted on a burglary charge.

Cedric Stewart, 57, of Tyler was arrested in January after home surveillance video showed him inside a residence that was not his own. The homeowner reported to police that Stewart had been inside the home on multiple occasions, taking everything from televisions to frozen food.

Homeowner and teacher Mary Risinger, a neighbor to Stewart, told KLTV in January that she used the incident in the classroom to discuss with her students what it means to be a “good citizen.”

“I want you to remember what integrity is. I want you to decide that as you grow up…that you would choose integrity over bad choices,” Rising said in January.

Stewart’s bond was increased from $10,000 to $100,000 as part of the indictment.

