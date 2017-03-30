Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Pleasant temps. Highs in the low to mid 70s

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're tracking plenty of sunshine on the return, with lower humidity levels this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid-70s.

Tonight, we're looking at clear and cool conditions. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Your Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but much warmer temperatures. Highs jump into the mid-80s. The mid-80s stick around for our Saturday before rain & storms return Sunday into Monday. Some of the rainfall Sunday could be heavy, and even the potential for a few stronger storms.

We dry out by next Tuesday, with clearing and cooler conditions for mid week!

Have a great Thursday!

