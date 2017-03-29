Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game set for this weekend

Press Release

The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star high school basketball games have been set for April 1, 2017 at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The game, which is in its Fourteenth year, is sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics. The Classic gives high school seniors in the East Texas area the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.

Dr. Michael Russell President of Azalea Orthopedics states, “As a sponsor this time of year is always exciting. The moment we get to announce the rosters for the annual games always creates a buzz in the community.” This year’s rosters have been confirmed and teams chosen along the geographical division of Highway 69.

Girls East Team Girls West Team

Cheyenne Grubbs Union Grove Kamry Hurd Malakoff

Hanna Chambliss Union Grove Michaela Walker Lindale

Shelby Wright Alba Golden Amber Walker Lindale

Gracie Pendergrass Alba Golden Damayshea Hart Rusk

Jasmine Session West Rusk Tamaria Manning Brownsboro

Jazmine Sanchez West Rusk Lindsay Edwards Brownsboro

Journey Greene Longview Hannah Lloyd Bullard

Destiny Brooks Gilmer Abby Story Bullard

April Walker Chapel Hill Sydnee Wynn Eustace

Marissa Gary Pine Tree Alyssa Mayfield John Tyler

Boys East Team Boys West Team

Boys East Team Boys West Team

Ty Osborn Chapel Hill Alex Maldonado Slocum

Nic Forman Grace Community Bret Cockerham Slocum

Blake Zeilinger Spring Hill Sean Phillips All Saints

Ronnie Fritz Spring Hill Eric Rhodes Palestine

Kaland Johnson Longview Mikkah Hackett Alto

Kyle Shields Longview Mashaud Moore John Tyler

Logan Miller Alba Golden Jamal Bell Brownsboro

Colby Duhon Whitehouse Jake Conner Brownsboro

James Moore Mt. Pleasant Jordan Thomas Mabank

Keonata Davis New Diana Jabrile Richardson Athens

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. April 1st. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adult, $3.00 for students, and free to children 5 and under.

All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.