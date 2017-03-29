Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game set for this weekend

Press Release
The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star high school basketball games have been set for April 1, 2017 at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The game, which is in its Fourteenth year, is sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics. The Classic gives high school seniors in the East Texas area the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.
Dr. Michael Russell President of Azalea Orthopedics states, “As a sponsor this time of year is always exciting. The moment we get to announce the rosters for the annual games always creates a buzz in the community.” This year’s rosters have been confirmed and teams chosen along the geographical division of Highway 69.
Girls East Team Girls West Team
Cheyenne Grubbs Union Grove Kamry Hurd Malakoff
Hanna Chambliss Union Grove Michaela Walker Lindale
Shelby Wright Alba Golden Amber Walker Lindale
Gracie Pendergrass Alba Golden Damayshea Hart Rusk
Jasmine Session West Rusk Tamaria Manning Brownsboro
Jazmine Sanchez West Rusk Lindsay Edwards Brownsboro
Journey Greene Longview Hannah Lloyd Bullard
Destiny Brooks Gilmer Abby Story Bullard
April Walker Chapel Hill Sydnee Wynn Eustace
Marissa Gary Pine Tree Alyssa Mayfield John Tyler
Boys East Team Boys West Team
Boys East Team Boys West Team
Ty Osborn Chapel Hill Alex Maldonado Slocum
Nic Forman Grace Community Bret Cockerham Slocum
Blake Zeilinger Spring Hill Sean Phillips All Saints
Ronnie Fritz Spring Hill Eric Rhodes Palestine
Kaland Johnson Longview Mikkah Hackett Alto
Kyle Shields Longview Mashaud Moore John Tyler
Logan Miller Alba Golden Jamal Bell Brownsboro
Colby Duhon Whitehouse Jake Conner Brownsboro
James Moore Mt. Pleasant Jordan Thomas Mabank
Keonata Davis New Diana Jabrile Richardson Athens
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. April 1st. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adult, $3.00 for students, and free to children 5 and under.
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.
