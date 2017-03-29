Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game set for this weekend - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Game set for this weekend

Press Release 

The Azalea Orthopedics All-Star high school basketball games have been set for April 1, 2017 at the Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus. The game, which is in its Fourteenth year, is sponsored by Azalea Orthopedics. The Classic gives high school seniors in the East Texas area the opportunity to showcase their talent for colleges and hometown fans.

Dr. Michael Russell President of Azalea Orthopedics states, “As a sponsor this time of year is always exciting. The moment we get to announce the rosters for the annual games always creates a buzz in the community.” This year’s rosters have been confirmed and teams chosen along the geographical division of Highway 69.

Girls East Team                                                    Girls West Team

Cheyenne Grubbs       Union Grove                           Kamry Hurd                Malakoff

Hanna Chambliss        Union Grove                           Michaela Walker         Lindale

Shelby Wright             Alba Golden                           Amber Walker             Lindale

Gracie Pendergrass     Alba Golden                           Damayshea Hart         Rusk

Jasmine Session           West Rusk                               Tamaria Manning        Brownsboro

Jazmine Sanchez         West Rusk                               Lindsay Edwards        Brownsboro

Journey Greene           Longview                                Hannah Lloyd             Bullard

Destiny Brooks           Gilmer                                     Abby Story                 Bullard

April Walker               Chapel Hill                              Sydnee Wynn             Eustace

Marissa Gary               Pine Tree                                 Alyssa Mayfield          John Tyler

Boys East Team                                                        Boys West Team

Ty Osborn                   Chapel Hill                              Alex Maldonado         Slocum

Nic Forman                 Grace Community                   Bret Cockerham          Slocum

Blake Zeilinger            Spring Hill                               Sean Phillips                All Saints

Ronnie Fritz                Spring Hill                               Eric Rhodes                Palestine

Kaland Johnson          Longview                                Mikkah Hackett          Alto

Kyle Shields                Longview                                Mashaud Moore          John Tyler

Logan Miller               Alba Golden                           Jamal Bell                    Brownsboro

Colby Duhon              Whitehouse                             Jake Conner                Brownsboro

James Moore               Mt. Pleasant                            Jordan Thomas            Mabank

Keonata Davis            New Diana                              Jabrile Richardson       Athens

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. April 1st. The girl’s game time is slated for 5:30 p.m. with the boy’s game to follow at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $6.00 for adult, $3.00 for students, and free to children 5 and under.

All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.

