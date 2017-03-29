Sports WebXtra: UT Tyler softball head coach Mike Reed close to 600 wins

UT Tyler softball head coach Mike Reed is on the verge on picking up his 600th career win. But, he will have to wait until the Patriots weekend series against Concordia to possible celebrate.

The 600th win had a chance of happening on Suddenlink Field this afternoon, however mother nature had a different idea raining out Wednesday's game with Birmingham Southern.

UT Tyler will face off with Concordia at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

