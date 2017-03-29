Sports WebXtra: TCU heads to NIT title game

They may have falling short in their quest to claim a spot in the NCAA national tournament, but the TCU Horned Frogs have made the most of their time in the National Invitation Tournament.

After beating University of Central Florida 68-53, TCU is headed to the NIT title game on Thursday against Georgia Tech. The game will air on ESPN at 7:00 p.m.. The Frogs are 25-17 on the season entering this match-up.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.