Sports WebXtra: Clint Dempsey keeps U.S. afloat in World Cup contention

On Tuesday, the United States men's soccer team went toe to toe with Panama. The match ended in a 1-1 tie, but it could have been worse had Clint Dempsey not scored his team only goal.

The Lufkin native, recorded his second career hat-trick just last week against Honduras. It's been a phenomenal return for the professional athlete who had missed time for an irregular heartbeat earlier this year.

The U.S. moves to fourth place in their hexagonal group, putting them in a position to face off with a fifth place team from the Asian Soccer Confederation for their bid to the World Cup. Still with six matches left, the U.S. will look to possibly put themselves in a better place come June.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.