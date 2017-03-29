First Alert: Tornado watch continues for Deep East Texas counties

A Tornado Watch is in effect for 6 counties in Deep East Texas. Angelina, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Jasper and Newton. This watch will remain in effect until this evening at 9 PM. Strong to severe storms are likely in these areas with gusty winds, hail, lightning and isolated tornadoes possible.

Most of East Texas, at this time, appears to be in the clear of severe thunderstorm activity. A few isolated storms MAY occur along the border of TX/LA later on this evening, and these could become severe, but an isolated strong storm is not out of the question for the rest of East Texas through the early evening hours. Most of the storms should exit our area by midnight tonight if not sooner.

Cooler, drier air filter into our area overnight tonight. Thursday, Friday and Saturday look to be a good string of nice days in East Texas.

