Wednesday's Weather: Morning showers & storms, then a break before afternoon storms possible. Highs near 80

Happy Wednesday, ETX! A dying round of storms are moving through the morning. We should see a break around midday, before strong storms re-fire across the east during the afternoon. Highs near 80.

The active weather pattern looks to continue beyond Wednesday's system. Thursday & Friday will feature quiet weather with increasing periods of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.



Clouds return on Saturday, with yet another significant system arriving by Sunday. The Sunday system has the potential to bring a heavy rain/ flooding threat to start the new week. Stay weather aware through the week!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.