Sports WebXtra: The Houston Texans with or without Tony Romo have a quarterback problem

With or without Tony Romo, the Houston Texans are in trouble at the quarterback position once again.

Many Texan fans have been hoping and praying that once Romo is released he will take over in Houston. But whether this happens or not, the Texans need to draft a quality quarterback with their No. 25 overall pick.

Head Coach Bill O'Brien doesn't believe a rookie quarterback could come in and lead his team to a successful season. However, when the other two options are Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, others may beg to differ.

The Texans have had eight different quarterbacks start for them since 2014.

