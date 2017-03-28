Sports WebXtra: Jason Witten signs contract extension with Cowboys

NFL tight end Jason Witten will be a Dallas Cowboy for life after signing a four year extension with the organization this afternoon.

The new deal is worth just under $30 million dollars, marking the fourth contract Witten has signed with Dallas since being drafted in 2003.

Set to turn 35 in May, the 10 time pro-bowler will look to claim more club records in 2017. Witten is set to pass Michael Irvin for most receiving yards in franchise history, plus number 82 is on the verge of cracking the top 5 in NFL history for most catches.



