Advancing in the Playoffs: REL girls soccer move on for the first time in six years

The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders soccer team is riding high after shutting down Lufkin in their Bi-District showdown.

"The last couple of years we haven't had good turnouts in the playoffs. So, actually winning this game and winning 4-0 is something to be proud of," said Priscilla Rincon, senior.

For sisters Alex and Maddie Bice, who as a pair accounted for 3 of those 4 goals, the win is something they will always treasure.

"It was really exciting to get that first goal. Then when she scored I was like, 'Oh my gosh'. It was just really cool to have my sister be right there next to me on the field. We've talked about that forever growing up," said Alex Bice, senior.

"Even when I was in middle school, coming and watching the games when Alex was a freshman and sophomore, I knew I wanted to be out there. This year finally getting to do that, it was just super exciting," said Maddie Bice, sophomore.

It's an exciting time for the Bice sisters, and the rest of the Lady Raiders soccer team as they advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in six years. But in order to get passed Sachse, a team that's won 23 consecutive games, they will need an outstanding performance from their entire team.

"It's a little nerve-racking, second round. But we're very pumped, we're confident, we feel like we can actually go to the third round," said Rincon.

"For all seniors, not just me, we just go and give everything that we can and we don't want it to be our last. Every game give it our all," said Jazmine Navarro, senior.

"They just got to keep working and getting better each game, and they've done that. It shows that we've won convincingly and when we put it all together we are very dangerous. But we have to out it all together Thursday night for sure," said Chris Woodard, REL girls soccer head coach.

