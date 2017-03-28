First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for Wednesday

There are some changes in the set up for Wednesday as of this afternoon. We are still looking at a line of strong to severe storms to move into East Texas shortly before sunrise Wednesday morning. They should move into the NW sections of East Texas then and for a few hours, progress toward the East and NE before diminishing in intensity during the late morning hours. By noon, there should only be a few isolated thunderstorms in East Texas.

Then, during the late afternoon hours Wednesday, isolated strong-to-severe storms are going to begin to form over central and southern sections of East Texas. We call these discrete storms. They will develop and be "on their own" so to speak, and could be very strong to severe as they develop and move toward the northeast. These are the storms that could produce very large hail, isolated tornadoes and very strong winds.



We will have to monitor these very closely once they initiate during the afternoon. Most of the storms should be out of East Texas by midnight on Wednesday. Because of this change, the amount of rainfall is expected to be much less than we thought just a few hours ago. Totals now appear to range from .25" to nearly 1.00" in some areas.



These storms should be moving very quickly, so not much rainfall is expected, however, brief-heavy rainfall is certainly likely.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under an enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday, which is a bit higher than slight and just below moderate.



This basically means that there is a 30% chance for strong-to-severe storms within 25 miles of any given spot within the enhanced risk area.

More to come as we get closer to the weather event.

