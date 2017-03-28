Tuesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature morning clouds with a few spots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs warm into the low to mid-80s as a warm front begins to lift to the north.

Another potent storm system moves our way Wednesday, bringing with it a few rounds of strong to severe storms. One fading round of storms during the morning hours, may give way to a more significant round by the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a large portion of ETX under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather on Wednesday, with all modes of severe weather possible. Wednesday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Have a plan in place in the event severe weather visits your neighborhood!

The active weather pattern looks to continue beyond Wednesday's system. Thursday & Friday will feature quiet weather with increasing periods of sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

Clouds return on Saturday, with yet another significant system arriving by Sunday. The Sunday system has the potential to bring a heavy rain/ flooding threat to start the new week. Stay weather aware through the week!

Have a great day!

