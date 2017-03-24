Troup Tigers send three powerlifters to THSPA State Competition

There are athletes from all around East Texas that will be taking part in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Competition in Abilene this weekend.

But while most of our schools are only sending off one, maybe two individuals, Troup High School said good-luck to three powerlifters.

Troup recently sent nine lifters to the THSPA Division 3 Regional Competition, where the Tigers dominated as a team earning a Regional Championship.

Now, three of their lifters who placed in the top of their weight classes will use their strength to try and bring home state titles.

Ramiro Martinez will compete in the 165 weight class, while Trent Allen and Reece Clark will compete with the 220s.

