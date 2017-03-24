Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Showers & storms are likely this afternoon & evening. Some strong to severe. Highs in the mid 70s

Happy Friday, ETX! Today is a First Alert Weather Day! This looks to be a typical Spring storm system setup for us, that could lead to strong to severe storms by this afternoon. Showers and storms will develop to our west during the morning, then roll our way after 2 p.m. this afternoon thru early evening.

Right now, damaging winds and the potential of frequent lightning and large hail seem to be the main threats at this time.

We will keep you updated as we move into the afternoon hours.

The weekend looks good to start, but more storms could pop up by Sunday afternoon across the far northwestern sections. A stronger system will once again approach the area by mid to late next week, leading to more stormy potential.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.