Sports WebXTra: Upcoming rain moves weekend series

With a First Alert Weather Day set for Friday, March 24th, colleges have moved weekend series back. No games will be played in the area for college softball or baseball Friday.

UT Tyler softball and TJC baseball will both be playing their three game series on Saturday and Sunday rather than Friday Saturday. UT Tyler baseball and TJC softball are on the road and set to play double header's on Saturday.

Soccer playoffs for boys and girls high school teams are scheduled around the area for Friday, but will most likely have to be rescheduled if the rain come late afternoon as predicted.

