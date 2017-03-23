Thursday's Weather: Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Very warm & windy! Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Thursday, ETX! A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the area, for south winds that will be between 15-25 MPH and gusts over 30 MPH. Be sure to hang onto those hats through the day. Otherwise look for morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid-80s.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as this looks to be a typical Spring storm system setup for us, that could lead to strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will develop to our west during the morning, then roll our way after 2 p.m. Friday thru early evening.

Right now, damaging winds and the potential of frequent lightning and large hail seem to be the main threats at this time.

We will keep you updated as we move into your Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks good to start, but more storms could pop up by Sunday afternoon across the far northwestern sections. A stronger system will once again approach the area by mid to late next week, leading to more stormy potential.

Have a great day!

