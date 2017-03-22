Sports WebXtra: Coach Russell Talk about Coach Morris and Traylor at SMU

Harmony Head Football Coach Tim Russell recently visited with the SMU Mustangs football program, Head Coach Chad Morris, and Associate Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

After speaking to athletes and seeing the two in action, Coach Russell says that the Mustangs are in some of the best hands East Texas has to offer. All three of these coaches have known each other for over two decades. Coach Russell worked with Traylor back with the Buckeyes at Gilmer High School.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.