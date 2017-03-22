Easter packages to troops in the Middle East

The Operation Support Our Troops, Inc. will be collecting care packages for troops overseas to send during the Easter holiday. The organization is asking for donations including monetary donations to help cover the shipping cost.

Operation Support Our Troops, Inc. was founded to help improve the morale and welfare of members of the armed forces of the United States of America deployed in harm's way. We accomplish our mission by sending care packages — a touch, a taste and a smell of home — as well as personal messages of support, and items that are not readily available to our troops in their deployed locations.

