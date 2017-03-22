Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & breezy. Highs near 80

Happy Hump Day, ETX! Look for a few extra clouds to return today with a weak boundary in place. We will call it mostly cloudy with highs a little cooler in the upper 70s to near 80.

We warm back into the low 80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. This will be before a strong storm system arrives Friday.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as this looks to be a typical Spring storm system setup for us, that could lead to strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Showers and storms will develop to our west during the morning, then roll our way after 2pm Friday thru early evening.

Right now, damaging winds and the potential of frequent lightning and large hail seem to be the main threats at this time.

We will keep you updated as we move into your Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks good to start, but more storms could pop up by Sunday afternoon.

