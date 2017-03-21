Sports WebXtras: Houston Texans affected by Dallas Cowboys holding on to Tony Romo

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to release former starting quarterback Tony Romo, and it's affecting another Texas team.

The Houston Texans have traded away Brock Osweiler, allowing room for Romo to come in. However, with the Cowboys choosing to hold out and hold on to Romo, the Texans are left with just Tom Savage. Even if the Texans meet whatever the Cowboys demands may be and keep Romo in Texas, they will still need to draft some young blood come April.

