Sports WebXtra: Baylor Bears head to the Sweet 16

The Baylor Bears are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014, after taking down USC 82-78. As the No. 3 seed, the Bears will head to New York for the East Region matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is the first time since 1973 that South Carolina has reached the Sweet 16, they have never advanced to the Elite Eight.

Baylor will tip off against South Carolina on Friday March 24th, at 6:30 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.