Tuesday's Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Your Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies. Morning clouds, then plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s.

Your Hump Day, a weak boundary slips in which may knock afternoon highs back into the upper 70s.

We warm back into the 80s Thursday before a strong storm system arrives Friday.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as this looks to be a typical Spring storm system setup for us, that could lead to strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Too early for many details, but stay tuned as this setup will likely produce active weather across the area on your Friday, including the threat for severe weather.

