Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy with near record temps. Highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Good morning, ETX! We're looking at a rinse and repeat forecast over the next several days before bigger changes arrive by the end of the work week.

Your Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. More clouds early, w/ more sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will warm to near record levels in the mid to upper 80s. The record high is 87 set back in 1982.

Your Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Hump Day, a weak boundary slips in which may knock afternoon highs back into the upper 70s.

We warm back into the 80s Thursday before a strong storm system arrives Friday.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, as this looks to be a typical Spring storm system setup for us, that could lead to strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Too early for many details, but stay tuned as this setup will likely produce active weather across the area on your Friday, including the threat for severe weather.

