Friday's Weather: Warm and cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 70s

Happy Friday! This St. Patrick's Day will feature mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Lows have not dropped much overnight, and we begin our day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. There is a small chance for rain and drizzle, but most will stay dry. We are ending the work week with highs in the upper 70s. Winds from the south are ushering warmer air into the area, moving in swiftly at 15 mph.

Warm weather continues this weekend. We have a 20% chance for rain Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will filter in from the south for the next few days, giving the area highs in the 70s tomorrow, and in the 80s Sunday and Monday. Monday is the first day of Spring, and it is expected to be a very warm first day of the new season. The start of the new week will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

