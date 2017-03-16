Restaurant Reports: 2 restaurants get serious violations

Two East Texas restaurants get the most serious violations in the latest round of inspections by East Texas health workers.



In Longview,

Bubba's 33 at 200 east Loop 281, was inspected March 3 and had six critical violations.



Cooked foods like roasted garlic were improperly re-heated.

Sauces and raw shrimp were held too warm.



Hygienic violations among employees.



A prep cooler was out of temperature.





Total demerits: 24





Taco Bueno at 500 East Marshall avenue was inspected March 1 and had four critical violations.



Salsa was held too warm and had to be discarded.



Employee observed changing gloves without washing hands.



Stored foods were not date marked.



Utensils were not properly sanitized.





Total demerits: 16



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.