TIMELINE: A generation lost at the New London explosion

A normal school day turned deadly for more than 290 students and teachers at a Rusk County community school on March 18, 1937.

This Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of the massive explosion that started with an odorless unrefined gas leak from a pipe under the New London school.

According to reports, at 3:17 p.m. a manual arts teacher reached to turn on the switch from a sanding machine which led a spark. The spark ignited the gas, lifting the building from its foundation and smashing it back down atop the children and adults still inside the building.

It’s said that the sound of the explosion could be heard up to four miles away.

Interactive timeline of the New London explosion

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.